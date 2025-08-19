Governor KT Parnaik, along with various state ministers at golden jubilee celebrations of legislative assembly (Photo/ANI)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd.) KT Parnaik unveiled the Commemorative Pillar to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the State Legislative Assembly, in the Assembly Complex, Itanagar, on Monday.

He also visited the photo exhibition displaying the photographic records of the Assembly's rich history. As a mark of unity, the Governor, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet poured waters and placed stones, taken from different rivers such as River Kameng, River Subansiri, Riaver Siang, River Lohit and River Tirap in the Unity Aquarium in the Assembly complex.

Also Read | ‘Will Work to Make Rahul Gandhi Next Prime Minister’, Says Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra (Watch Video).

On the historical occasion, the Governor felicitated former Chief Ministers, Speakers and Deputy Speakers.

The Governor said that the 50th anniversary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is a celebration of democracy itself and a reaffirmation of governance by the people, for the people, and of the people.

Also Read | Justice B Sudershan Reddy: A Champion of Access to Education, Judicial Independence.

"It reflects our struggles, triumphs, and unwavering commitment to the progress of every corner of the State," the governor said according to an official statement.

Recalling the journey, the Governor said that over these decades, Arunachal Pradesh has stood as a beacon of peace, stability, and democratic maturity in the North-East. This success, he said, is the result of the vision, integrity, and dedication of leaders who guided the State with wisdom and compassion.

The Governor further said that the Legislative Assembly has been the crucible where dreams were debated, policies shaped, and laws crafted for the welfare of the people.

"From expanding administrative reach to adopting modern systems like e-Vidhan, governance has evolved while preserving the soul of Arunachal, its rich tribal heritage, unity in diversity, and inclusive spirit," he said.

Governor Parnaik that the Golden Jubilee is a celebration of the past but also a call to shape the future.

He urged the youth to know their history, honour their roots, and dream as high as the mountains. The Assembly, he reminded, is not built on stone but on the hopes and participation of the people.

Looking ahead, the Governor said that the next fifty years will bring challenges like sustainable development, poverty reduction, women's empowerment, and the protection of vulnerable communities. These cannot wait for another day; they are the responsibilities of our generation. Bold decisions rooted in people's welfare and environmental preservation will define the future.

He called for championing sustainable development by balancing growth with conservation. He said that Arunachal's forests, rivers, and biodiversity are national treasures. Eco-friendly infrastructure, renewable energy, responsible tourism, green budgeting, and community-led conservation, he said, must become our guiding principles.

Governor Parnaik emphasised strengthening governance and accessibility. Expanding e-Vidhan and digital platforms can bring transparency and connect even the remotest villages. He urged legislators to regularly visit far-flung areas to listen directly to people's concerns, as effective policymaking begins with listening.

"Investing in human capital must be a priority", the Governor said.

"Quality education, teacher training, skill development, and full implementation of NEP 2020 are essential. Scholarships and mentorships should help tribal youth excel in higher education and civil services, while skills in agriculture, handicrafts, eco-tourism, and IT prepare them for tomorrow," he added.

The Governor underlined the need to empower women and marginalized communities. Greater representation in governance, economic opportunities through cooperatives and entrepreneurship, and strong social security can ensure equality, dignity, and independence for all.

On economic diversification, the Governor said, "Arunachal must go for value-added agriculture, organic farming, spice and horticulture, eco-tourism, and adventure sports, which can create jobs. Start-ups and microenterprises must be encouraged with credit and market access."

The Governor called for the protection of cultural heritage, urging documentation and promotion of tribal languages, folklore, and traditions. He said that development should respect cultural sites, and partnerships with cultural institutions can bring Arunachal's heritage to the global stage.

Addressing strategic and border concerns, the Parnaik said that border villages are living symbols of sovereignty. Infrastructure and development schemes must ensure that people not only remain in these villages but also thrive, he said.

On health and well-being, the Governor said that healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Strengthening primary care, telemedicine, mobile health units, and addressing mental health and youth addiction are vital. Sports and fitness, he added, must become positive outlets for energy and ambition.

The Governor reminded legislators to lead by example, upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability. The Assembly, he said, should model respectful debate, inclusiveness, and bipartisan collaboration, with every decision tested against one simple measure: Does it serve the people first?

The Governor concluded by saying that the path ahead demands courage, wisdom, and unity.

"The Golden Jubilee is not an ending but the beginning of a brighter chapter. Together, let us pledge to build a State where progress walks with nature, where opportunity reaches every child, where culture thrives, and where democracy remains a way of life," he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Tesam Pongte, APLA Deputy Speaker, Kardo Nyicyor, former Chief Minister Prem Khandu Thungan and former Speaker TL Rajkumar also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)