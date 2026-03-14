VMPL

Brussels [Belgium], March 14: The EUT20 Belgium Cricket League has announced that former India fast-bowling great and World Cup winner Zaheer Khan has joined the Antwerp Anchors franchise as co-owner, marking a major milestone for the upcoming professional T20 tournament that aims to establish franchise cricket across continental Europe.

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The announcement adds global credibility to the EUT20 Belgium league as it prepares for its inaugural season in 2026. Organisers say the involvement of internationally recognised cricket figures signals growing confidence in the league's long-term vision to build a sustainable professional cricket ecosystem within Europe.

The Antwerp Anchors franchise is one of six city-based teams that will compete in the inaugural edition of the EUT20 Belgium Cricket League. The tournament will feature international players, emerging talent from associate cricket nations, and a high-intensity short-format competition designed to appeal to both traditional cricket audiences and new fans across Europe.

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Zaheer Khan, widely regarded as one of India's greatest fast bowlers, brings extensive experience and global recognition to the project. Over the course of his international career, he played a pivotal role in India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory and later became a respected figure in franchise cricket as both a mentor and strategist.

League officials believe his association with the Antwerp Anchors franchise reinforces the credibility of the EUT20 Belgium league and reflects a broader belief within the global cricket community that Europe represents one of the sport's next significant growth frontiers.

Mr. Robin Chaudhary, owner of the EUT20 Belgium league, said the initiative is designed to create a professional platform that connects Europe's expanding cricket communities with the wider global franchise cricket landscape.

"Europe already has the communities, infrastructure and passion for cricket," Mr. Robin said. "What has been missing is a professional ecosystem capable of bringing these elements together in a structured and sustainable way."

The EUT20 Belgium Cricket League has been sanctioned by the Belgian Cricket Federation and will operate within a centralised league structure overseeing tournament operations, commercial partnerships, media rights and global promotion.

Each franchise will represent a Belgian city and will feature a mix of established international cricketers and emerging players from developing cricket nations. Organisers believe this structure will help strengthen both competitive quality and developmental opportunities for the sport.

The Antwerp Anchors have also confirmed the participation of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, widely regarded as one of the most explosive players in modern T20 cricket. Russell's involvement is expected to further increase global interest in the league and attract international audiences.

The inaugural EUT20 Belgium Cricket League season is scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 14 and will feature six franchises competing across a compact tournament window designed for maximum competitive intensity and broadcast appeal.

Franchise-based T20 leagues have transformed the global cricket landscape over the past two decades. Major competitions across India, Australia and the Middle East have created new commercial opportunities for the sport while attracting worldwide audiences and substantial investment.

Despite strong grassroots participation and vibrant diaspora communities, continental Europe has remained one of the few regions where professional franchise cricket has yet to establish a lasting presence. The EUT20 Belgium league seeks to change that dynamic by introducing a professionally structured tournament capable of competing within the global franchise cricket ecosystem.

League organisers say the project is designed not only to host elite competition but also to create long-term pathways for emerging players from associate cricket nations who often have limited access to professional opportunities.

The EUT20 Belgium Cricket League also aims to contribute to the continued development of cricket within Belgium by strengthening domestic infrastructure, increasing visibility for the sport and creating new engagement opportunities for fans.

With internationally recognised players, strategic franchise ownership and growing commercial interest, organisers believe the EUT20 Belgium league has the potential to become a landmark development for cricket in continental Europe.

Further announcements regarding franchise squads, international player signings and tournament partnerships are expected in the coming months as preparations continue for the inaugural season.

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