Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) visited Hurii, one of the vibrant border villages in the remote Damin Circle of Kurung Kumey district, on Tuesday.

He interacted with Goan Burahs, Panchayat members, government officials and villagers of Hurii and local MLA Lokam Tassar was also present at the meeting.

Parnaik said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh is making progress in every sector and to enhance the pace of development, it needs the cooperation and contribution of the people.

He exhorted the villagers to encourage their children to go to schools and colleges, maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the village, protect their flora and fauna, and assist the state machinery in implementing welfare programmes, schemes and projects in their area.

The governor informed the villagers that, in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with a special focus on tribal communities.

He called upon the villagers to avail benefits from the central government programmes and schemes. He also advised that those who are yet to avail the benefits should get themselves registered.

Parnaik further advised the government officials to work in mission mode and ensure that all eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries and 100 percent saturation is achieved.

He laid the onus on the district administration and elected representatives to reach out to the distant villages to accomplish the target before Republic Day and realise the vision of the Prime Minister.

The governor said that in order to bring development to border areas, the government of India has initiated a Vibrant Border Village programme where the basic needs of the people will be addressed.

He said that it is a collaborative developmental approach and requires the concerted effort of the local inhabitants and the security forces.

The governor also commended the villagers for their good, cordial relations with security forces in their area. He said that security forces are for the security and well-being of the people in the area.

Later, the governor interacted with security forces stationed at Hurii, including Rajputana Rifles, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Border Roads organisation.

Parnaik advised them to carry out regular training and remain alert while patrolling at the Line of Actual Control.

The governor also advised the security forces to guide the youth of the area to join the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

