Itanagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,747 as 35 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, six more than the previous day, a senior health department official said.

This is the highest number of single-day cases reported in the northeastern state in the last fortnight.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Among the new cases, 12 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, followed by eight in Lohit district, four each from Namsai and West Kameng, two each from Leparada and Upper Siang and one each from Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri and East Siang district respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 211 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,240 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far including, eight on Tuesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.22 per cent, while the active ratio is 0.32 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

Lohit district has the highest number of active cases at 83, followed by West Kameng (30), Namsai (24) and Papum Pare at 15 cases.

The Capital Complex Region comprising – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has also 27 active coronavirus cases.

More than 12.77 lakh samples have been tested thus far, including 187 on Tuesday, Jampa added.

