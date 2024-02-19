New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on February 20, 2024. This will be VP Dhankhar's maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

During his one-day tour, VP Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the 38th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh.

During his day-long tour, the Vice-President is also scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Earlier Dhankar visited Guwahati for the conferment of the highest state civil awards--Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav--said that the country has now escaped the time when 'part patronage used to be the driving force and event management used to secure Padmas'.

"We have noticed in recent times, there is a transformational change in the Padma Awards to the "People's Padma". We know the days when part patronage used to be the driving force, event management used to secure Padmas. But I see here such a massive, genuine, authentic transformational mechanism for giving awards. Congratulations to those who have done it," the Vice President of India said. (ANI)

