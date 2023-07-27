New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh is a state enriched with a heritage of tenacious resistance against foreign rule, which has often gone unheralded in the grand narratives of the Indian independence movement.

From this beautiful land, obscured by misty blue mountains and lush forests, emerged formidable tribal communities, the unsung heroes whose unyielding spirit and valour significantly propelled India towards her independence.

This piece is a humble tribute to their valorous journey and ceaseless efforts in securing India's freedom, unearthing the narratives of their struggle from the silhouettes of anonymity.

Diving into the annals of Arunachal Pradesh's freedom struggle, the Anglo-Abor war, which raged from 1858 to 1912, stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the region.

The war was a grand theatre of confrontation between the British East India Company and the Adi tribe, one of the largest tribal groups in Arunachal Pradesh.

Undeterred by the daunting challenges, the Adi tribe resisted British imperialism with grit, even as the war claimed many Adi warriors' lives. Their sacrifices were not in vain, as the tribe finally triumphed and maintained their independence for several more decades.

In a similar display of resistance against British imperialism, the Tai Khamti tribe engaged in the Anglo-Tai Khamti war in 1839. Despite the initial military victory of the British, the spirit of the Tai Khamti tribe remained uncrushed. Their resolve to secure independence remained undiminished, echoing the larger sentiment of Indian nationalism.

The saga of resistance continues in the form of the Anglo-Wancho war in 1875. The Wancho tribe's audacious defiance of British rule led to a protracted war, demonstrating the tribal community's refusal to surrender their rights and dignity.

The Wancho tribe, after months of strife, emerged victorious, affirming the relentless quest for independence among the tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the warriors of Arunachal Pradesh, two names deserve particular mention: Moji Riba and Mutmur Jamoh.

Moji Riba, hailing from the Galo tribe, was born in 1911 in Daring, present-day Siang district. An alumnus of the Baptist Missionary School in Sadiya, Assam, and Mission High School in Jorhat, Riba found his calling in the winds of change brought by the Indian Independence Movement.

Inspired by the oratory of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders, he devoted himself to the struggle against British rule. He organised protests, circulated anti-British literature, and in 1947, hoisted the Indian National Flag in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in his journey as a freedom fighter.

Moji Riba's selfless dedication was eventually recognised in 1972 with the Tamra Patra, a symbol of gratitude for a nation he fought relentlessly for. His life, ending in 1982, symbolises the unwavering commitment of Arunachal Pradesh's sons to the cause of Indian freedom.

The chronicles of Arunachal Pradesh's contribution to India's independence would be incomplete without the mention of Mutmur Jamoh. Born in 1878 in Yagrung, East Siang district, Jamoh was known for his bravery and resourcefulness as a member of the Adi tribe.

In 1911, he orchestrated an attack on British forces at Komsing village, leading to the Anglo-Abor war. Despite his eventual capture and life sentence at the infamous Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jamoh's spirit remained unbroken till his death in 1929.

Mutmur Jamoh's defiance and courage reverberate in the hearts of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. His life story exemplifies the audacity of the tribal warriors and serves as a beacon of inspiration, shedding light on their significant contributions to India's freedom struggle.

The tales of these unsung heroes remind us of the relentless determination and sacrifice that went into India's freedom struggle.

Their stories may have been shrouded by the mists of time, but they shine as a beacon of resistance, courage, and of an unyielding spirit. The stories of Moji Riba, Mutmur Jamoh, and countless others stand as a testament to the immense debt the nation owes these heroes.

The freedom we cherish today was won with the sweat, blood, and sacrifice of these and many other unsung heroes.

As we celebrate our independence, let us remember the resolute warriors of Arunachal Pradesh. Their heroic tales not only complete the grand narrative of India's freedom struggle but also keep echoing in our hearts, inspiring us to guard the freedom they fought so valiantly to secure. (ANI)

