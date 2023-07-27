New Delhi, July 27: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his third term remark saying that Modi is "hungry" to come back to power again in 2024. "Yesterday, Prime Minister made a remark that in 2024 , he will again come to power. How can the Prime Minister be so insensitive? A part of the country is burning. But, Modi ji is hungry to come back to power again,"

Singh who has been sitting on protest against his suspension in the Parliament premises since Monday, said in a video, in an apparent reference to the Manipur situation. He said, "We(Opposition INDIA) have been demanding that Prime Minister come to the House and give a statement on Manipur. There are incidents of atrocities against women. People are living in relief camps (in Manipur). I appeal to the people of the country to think how can a person, who is thinking about returning to power in 2024 when a part of the country is burning, be your protector." Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Day 6: INDIA Bloc MPs to Wear Black Clothes in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to Protest Over Manipur Violence Today.

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Attacks on PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Today is the 4th day of team INDIA's protest & we have been demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue...Manipur is burning and people are residing in relief camps. But PM Modi is comparing INDIA with… pic.twitter.com/2Q07AYaHY8 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

"Let us wake Modi government. Ask questions on Manipur. Peace should be

restored in Manipur at any cost," Singh said. Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps. No-Confidence Motion Accepted By Lok Sabha Speaker, Modi Government To Face No-Trust Vote.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a programme

here, assured that India will be among top three economies of the world in his third term, in an apparent reference that his government will return to power again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I assure the country that on the basis of the track record, in the third term, India’s name will be among the top three economies of the world. This is Modi’s guarantee,” the Prime Minister said.

"In our third term, the country's development journey will accelerate further and the citizens would see their dreams come true," he added.

