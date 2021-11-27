Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his announcement of free electricity to the state and challenged him to show around 1,000 electricity bills with zero amount.

Addressing a public gathering in Punjab's Mohali district today, Kejriwal said, "I made an announcement of providing free electricity to Punjab if AAP government comes to power. Channi also said that the electricity has been made free in Punjab."

"I ask you (people) if you all have access to free electricity? Who all have received the electricity bill with zero amount? I challenge Punjab Chief Minister that just show me around 1,000 electricity bill with zero amount bill as evidence," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal who is also Delhi Chief Minister said that the AAP government in the national capital has provided free electricity to around 70-75 per cent of people.

"Today I have come with proof, I have one lakh electricity bills with zero amount. Last month, out of a total of 50 lakhs families, around 35 lakh families received zero amount bill," he added.

Kejriwal also said that Punjab people are happy with AAP because they have seen the improvement in Delhi. "In Delhi, there is access to electricity round the clock. I promise that if AAP comes to power in Punjab, we will provide around 300 units free to people here which means free electricity to around 80 per cent of the state population," he further said.

Earlier in June this year, Kejriwal during his visit to Punjab ahead of assembly elections promised to waive off all pending domestic electricity bills, 300 units of free electricity, and restorative of the electricity connection.

"We will do three major works here (Punjab). First, we will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family. Second, all pending domestic electricity bills will be waived off and the connection of people will be restored. Third, a 24-hour electricity supply will be provided," he said.

Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

