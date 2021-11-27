Mumbai, Nov 27: In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Saturday lifted all lockdown restrictions with conditions, allowing economic, social, cultural, sports and entertainment activities as before the pandemic days, with major emphasis on full vaccination, after nearly 20 months.

As part of the easing, strict Covid appropriate behaviour will remain mandatory as per the rules, said Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in a 5-page order. Omicron: Here is All You Need To Know About New COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.529 Detected in South Africa

The government has decreed that only the fully vaccinated persons shall be permitted to travel vide all modes of public transport as also for entry to malls, shops, establishments, ticketed or non-tickets events, programs, shows, public gatherings, where all the organisers shall also be fully vaccinated.

All fliers to Maharashtra from any international destination shall be governed by the Central government rules, but all domestic passengers must be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report with 72 hours validity.

As earlier, only 50 per cent attendance will continue for theatres, cinemas, marriages, conventions, etc held in closed spaces, and up to 25 percent of the capacity of any open-to-sky venues.

In case the total people attending such events exceeds 1,000, then the organisers must inform the District Disaster Management Authority which will send its officials to ensure compliance of CAB, and if the same are violated may order closure of part or full venue.

All people must observe the Covid-19 norms like wearing face-masks, maintain at least 6 feet physical distance, ensure hygiene, sanitise/wash hands frequently, and those found violating the CAB shall be fined Rs 500.

All establishments which do not ensure their guests/visitor implement these norms would be penalised Rs 10,000, or otherwise flouting the same may face closure till the disaster norms are in force. Rahul Gandhi Terms New COVID-19 Variant 'Omnicron' a Serious Threat, Slams Centre Over Vaccination Numbers

Defaulters in public transport like buses or taxis shall be fined Rs 500 along with the driver, conductor, etc, while the operators will be slapped with Rs 10,000 penalty, or withdrawal of licence till the disaster norms remain in force.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2021 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).