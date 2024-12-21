New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning said that he would make an important announcement about Dr BR Ambedkar amid chaos over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said that he will announce in honour of Babasaheb Ambedkar in a presser at 1:00 PM today.

"Amit Shah Ji and BJP insulted and mocked Baba Saheb in the Parliament. In response to this, today I am going to make a big announcement in honour of Babasaheb. Press conference at 1 pm," Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday adjourned sine die shortly after it began proceedings for the day after a massive Parliament scuffle over the Ambedkar remark with ruling and opposition camps clashing with each other, leaving two BJP MPs injured and resulting in an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

This comes after Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha at the conclusion of a two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for 7 lives," he said.

Following this, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament on Thursday morning. The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Leaders from both sides alleged pushing and shoving by each other, while two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured. Both the MPs were rushed and admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Earlier, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Rahul Gandhi of behaving like a 'goon' and intentionally causing a disruption during the BJP MPs' protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament leading to a scuffle between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs while he was trying to enter Parliament in what turned out to be a face-off between Congress and BJP MPs during their protests. Kharge continued his attack on Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks pertaining to BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference with Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, alleged that Amit Shah interacted with the media yesterday without looking at facts about his remarks pertaining to Ambedkar.

With both the BJP and the Congress registering counter complaints in the case of alleged assault during the chaos outside Parliament on Thursday, the Delhi Police on Friday transferred both cases to the Crime Branch. While the Police have registered an FIR against Lok Sabha LoP in the case of the complaint filed by the BJP it is yet to register an FIR based on the complaint of Women MPs of the Congress.

The winter session of the Parliament concluded today. Both Houses were adjourned Sine Die after uproarious scenes. (ANI)

