New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday embarked on a nationwide to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the Central Government on the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor accused the Centre of "taking away the rights" of the people of Delhi and said that the ordinance "should not" be allowed to pass in Rajya Sabha.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "From today, I am leaving on a tour across the country, for the rights of the people of Delhi. After many years, SC passed an order and gave rights to the people of Delhi. But, the central government took away all those rights by bringing an ordinance. The law should not be allowed to pass under any circumstances when it is brought in Rajya Sabha. I will meet presidents of all political parties and seek their support".

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Trinamul Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee today.

He will be meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on May 24 and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on May 25, according to AAP.

This comes after the Union Government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP national convenor called the move "undemocratic and illegal" alleging that it "attacks the basic structure of the Constitution".

He also accused the Centre of "challenging the apex court" ruling and purposefully waiting for the court to close till 4 pm for passing the ordinance.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "For a government to run efficiently, it is very important the officers come under the control of the elected government as the court also noted. On Friday, the SC closed at 4 pm, and they (Bharatiya Janata Party) brought the ordinance at 10 pm on the same day".

"It seems as a disgusting joke against the democracy, people of the country as well as the 2 crore people of Delhi," he added.

The ordinance has created for the first time a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi. NCCSA will be headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi being the other two members.

The ordinance designates the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. (ANI)

