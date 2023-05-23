Hyderabad, May 23: In a heart-wrenching incident in Telangana's Suryapet district, a nine-year-old girl was killed when a car driver rolled up the window on her neck. The incident occurred at Bojjagudem village on Monday during a wedding ceremony but came to light on Tuesday. Telangana Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday in Asifabad District, Bereaved Family and Friends Celebrate His Special Day With Body.

According to eyewitnesses, Banoth Indraja had her neck outside the car as she was singing and dancing on the rear seat along with the bride and bridegroom. Without noticing this, the driver pressed the power window switch. The girl's neck was stuck, cutting off air supply and resulting in her death.

After the wedding ceremony, the car carrying the bride and bridegroom was leaving the venue and the girl, a relative of the bridegroom, was sitting in the rear seat. On a complaint by the girl's father Banoth Venkateshwarlu, police have registered a case against car driver Shekhar and took up investigation.

