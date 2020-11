New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration.

State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks.

The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number.

This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

