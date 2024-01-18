New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect amid improvement in air quality.

According to an order issued by the CAQM in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, "The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCII and adjoining areas, vide Direction No 77 dated October 6, 2023, issued statutory direction for the implementation of the revised schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as and when orders under GRAP are invoked."

The sub-committee in its meeting held on January 18, 2024, further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi.

It further observed that the AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and has been recorded as 316 at 2:00 pm. which is about 85 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage 3 actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and preventive, mitigative restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage 3 are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI.

The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any significant deterioration and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving and remaining in the lower-end, very poor category in the next few days.

The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued on January 14, 2024, for actions under Stage 3 of the GRAP with immediate effect.

Actions under Stage-l to Stage-ll of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR and agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-l & II of GRAP to obviate the implementation of Stage 3 of GITAP actions owing to AQI level further slipping into 'severe'category.

All agencies responsible for the implementation of various actions listed under Stages-l & Il of GRAP and citizens/residents are advised to strictly implement and follow respectively, the provisions/charter of GRAP under Stage-l and Stage-ll to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-lll of GRAP in NCR.

The sub-committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and may take appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/llTM to this effect, said the order. (ANI)

