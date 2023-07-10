New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) "As Bees in Honey Drown", a satirical comedy based on American playwright Douglas Carter Beane's award-winning play, will be staged here at Kamani Auditorium on July 22-23 as part of the 6th edition of Aadyam Theatre.

Adapted by Akarsh Khurana and directed by Anahita Uberoi, the play promises to tickle the funny bone while exploring themes of "deceit, betrayal, artistic ambition and the power of illusion".

Also Read | Indian-Origin Doctor Dharmesh Patel Who Drove Tesla Off Cliff With Family in California Asks Court for Mental Health Treatment.

The play follows the story of an "almost famous" writer, Dhruv, and popular socialist Alexa.

Claiming to be a music record producer, Alexa wants Dhruv to write the screenplay of her life story.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Re-Polling: Over 30% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM.

"The phrase 'As Bees in Honey Drown' is an expression used to describe a state of complete absorption or surrender to something pleasurable, much like how bees can become so absorbed in honey that they drown in it. Fame, like honey, can give one a rush of sweet pleasure, while it can also drown one with its stickiness.

"This contemporary satire portrays an unquenchable thirst for fame and startling revelations as the play progresses, making it remarkably relevant to today's trends," the organisers said in a statement.

The play features theatre veterans Aditya Rawal, Ashwin Mushran, Chakori Dwivedi, Meher Acharia Dar, Shikha Talsania and Tavish Bhattacharya.

It will be staged on July 22 at 7.30pm and on July 23 at 4pm and 7.30pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)