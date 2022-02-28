Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday decided to lift all the restrictions imposed earlier to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. However, people will have to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour including the wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing.

The latest relaxations will be implemented from March 2.

The easing of restrictions was announced on a day Gujarat reported 117 COVID-19 cases and 344 recoveries, bringing down the tally of active cases to 1,820.

As per the latest circular, the state government removed the cap on the number of people who can attend political, social, educational, social and religious programmes. It also waived the requirement to show a COVID-19 certificate for entry to government and semi-government offices. Self-declaration on the vaccination status will be accepted henceforth.

However, the mandatory wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, prohibition of spitting in public and sanitisation which are part of COVID appropriate behaviour will continue to be in force in Gujarat, the official statement said.

Earlier, the government had lifted the night curfew from February 24. But the restrictions on the maximum number of people who can attend gatherings remained wherein political, social, educational, social and religious programmes were allowed to be held with 75 per cent capacity in open spaces and 50 per cent capacity in closed spaces.

"After thorough consideration, all the restrictions as per the February 24 order of the state home department are lifted," said the circular issued on Monday by the General Administration Department.

"Starting March 2, visitors to government and semi-government offices and undertakings will be able to enter government offices without the mandatory need to show COVID-19 vaccination certificate," it said.

A visitor shall be allowed admission based on the self-declaration form submitted by him/her stating the vaccination status.

On February 24, the state government lifted the night curfew which remained in force in only two cities- Ahmedabad and Vadodara- between 12 midnight and 5 am.

The state has administered 10.29 crore vaccination doses so far, as per the health department.

