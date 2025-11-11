New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The 22nd CII Annual Health Summit was held on Tuesday, with the theme 'Adding Life to Years in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,' in New Delhi.

While speaking at the Health Summit, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII Steering Group on Health & Healthcare Council and CMD, Medanta - The Medicity, said, "Providing quality healthcare to all citizens is a key priority for Governments worldwide and particularly for India, with its population of 1.4 billion. India has made significant progress through various Government initiatives, strong public-private partnerships, and a vibrant private healthcare sector."

"However, with expanding healthcare needs driven by rising rates of obesity, cancer, and other chronic conditions, new solutions are essential. AI holds immense potential to transform healthcare delivery by expanding access, enhancing expertise, reducing costs, and improving overall efficiency," he added.

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, "India has witnessed remarkable improvements in key healthcare indicators, including reductions in infant and maternal mortality rates, the availability of affordable treatment, and growing medical tourism, with patients arriving from over 140 countries."

"The creation of more than 79 crore ABHA IDs underscores the country's progress in building a robust digital health ecosystem. With over 250 million health data points and a strong foundation in intellectual property and digital technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers immense potential to further scale and strengthen India's healthcare system. As non-communicable diseases continue to rise, it is imperative for India to harness the power of AI for early detection, prevention, and better health outcomes," she added.

Dr Kenji Shibuya, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Excellence, Japan, said, "Collaboration between India and Japan can play a pivotal role in shaping a broader healthcare agenda for the future. Ayurveda, one of India's enduring strengths, offers a holistic approach to wellness, and integrating AI into this traditional system can greatly enhance its effectiveness in addressing a wide range of health conditions, including chronic inflammation and lifestyle-related diseases. Japan's well-established expertise in preventive healthcare complements India's capabilities, creating a powerful synergy. This partnership stands as a model of robust South-South cooperation, demonstrating how shared knowledge and innovation can advance global health outcomes."

The theme for the Summit, 'Adding Life to Years in the Age of Artificial Intelligence', is both visionary and urgent, as mentioned by Amita Sarkar, Deputy Director General, CII.

A tripartite MOU between CII, MEJ, and ERIA was exchanged, marking a new chapter of collaboration in healthcare technology, policy research, and capacity building across the Indo-Pacific. "This MoU underscores a shared commitment to fostering an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem between India and Japan", said Dr Takayuki Yamanaka, Chief Operation Officer, Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).

"As India advances toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, reimagining healthcare through the lens of AI is both an opportunity and a necessity", highlighted Dr Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor, Healthcare, CII.

"It captures the promise of technology to not just extend life, but to improve the quality and dignity of those additional years. AI and digital tools are redefining diagnostics, research, and patient engagement, but the true test lies in how intelligently and inclusively we apply them to strengthen our health systems and empower our people," she added. (ANI)

