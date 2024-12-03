New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): In the financial year 2023-24, the number of registered workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee was 25.68 crore whereas in the current year as of November 29, this number stands at 25.17 crore, the Centre tells Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"During the financial year 2023-24, the cumulative number of registered workers was 25.68 crore whereas in the current year, as of November 29, this number stands at 25.17 crore in FY 2024-25 which is dynamic as Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a demand-driven wage employment programme and as per Para 2, Schedule II of the Act, it shall be the duty of the Gram Panchayat, after making such enquiry, as it deems fit, to issue a job card within fifteen days from the date of such application," Paswan said in his reply.

"The focus on digitalization of payment and verification processes aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and timely disbursement of wages, ensuring workers' rights are safeguarded. To address any challenges faced during this transition, the Ministry is providing support through local grievance redressal mechanisms, training programs, and on-ground assistance to ensure that all eligible workers can seamlessly access the scheme and its benefits," the MoS added.

Kamlesh Paswan also mentioned that to generate awareness about the provisions of the Scheme and to provide adequate employment opportunities to rural households under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, all States/UTs have been requested to initiate appropriate Information Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns including wall paintings for the wide dissemination of the provisions of the MGNREGA, 2005.

"Expand scope and coverage of demand registration system to ensure that demand for work under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA does not go unregistered, prepare plans in a participatory mode and approve them in the Gram Sabha and organization of 'Rozgar Diwas'," the reply said.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) provides for at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. (ANI)

