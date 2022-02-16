Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): A day before the reopening of primary and upper primary schools in West Bengal, a government-sponsored school here was cleaned and disinfected in order to welcome students in a safe environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal of Andrew's High School, Kolkata, Supriya Mitra said, "We've sanitised the classrooms and will ensure that COVID protocols are followed in the school premises."

Also Read | Hijab Row: College in Madhya Pradesh Places Ban on Wearing Headscarves.

To keep the infection out, he said that after study hours, classrooms and the entire school building will be sanitized henceforward.

"We will measure their temperature when children come to school using thermal gun. Hand sanitisers will be used," he said,

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 87-Year-Old Woman.

In order to ensure social distancing is followed, a single section of the class will be divided into two o three parts, the principal said.

"For example, class 5 has Section A and B, then section A will be divided into two groups and similarly in section B. So, on one day, the two sections of class 5 A will come to school and one the second, two groups of class 5 B," the principal said.

He further said that children have been directed to carry their own tiffin boxes, water bottles, spoons and other materials to avoid contact with other children.

"Presently, we have decided to skip the games period as students tend to mix up. We cannot tell them to play games without touching others. That is not simply feasible. In the games period, we will take up PT classes while maintaining social distancing," the principal said.

He also said that parents have been advised to inform about any symptoms that their children might have.

The primary and upper primary schools in West Bengal are reopening almost after two years. Meanwhile, students from Classes 8 to 12 are already attending physical classes in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)