New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to urgently intervene for the evacuation of an Indian student stranded in Tehran, Iran.

In a series of posts on X, Owaisi highlighted the case of Ayman Fatima, a student at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences. He said the student's passport is currently held by university authorities, and there has been no contact with her family. Her father is presently in the UAE.

Owaisi shared the student's contact number and location coordinates to facilitate immediate assistance.

Owaisi's tweet quoted Mohammed Abulhasan, the student's father, who earlier appealed to Indian officials, saying: "My daughter is studying in Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences. She is staying in Dr. Younus Bhat Dorm, Zafar Street, Tehran. I request you to evacuate the children before the situation worsens."

The appeal comes amid concerns for the safety of Indian students in Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in the Islamic Republic.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a statement.

The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has also advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest.

"Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Embassy said in an advisory on X.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The embassy further said, "It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution," and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

It also stated, "All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard."

The advisory added, "The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in."

The embassy also said, "All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so." (ANI)

