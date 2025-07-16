Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday reiterated the party's demand for a national caste census, following the meeting of the AICC OBC Advisory Council.

Gehlot stated that the growing inequality among marginalised communities, OBCs, SCs and STs, necessitates an economic survey to guide future policymaking.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "I have said yesterday also that Rahul Gandhi made an appeal to the countrymen and the government that you will have to conduct a caste census. It has been 70 years since independence. Now this discrimination is increasing a lot, and the gap is increasing between SC, ST, OBC, minorities, poor persons belonging to any community..."

"We want a survey to be done, so that their economic condition can be known, so that whatever government will be formed in future, whatever plans they make for the people, those plans should be made on the basis of the economic survey...After some time, the Bangalore Declaration will come in front of you. It will summarise the things that we have said. OBC Advisory Council has been formed, and the meeting was regarding that. It was very successful..." he added.

Earlier in the day, the AICC OBC Advisory Council, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, passed a 'Bengaluru Declaration', which demanded conducting a national-level caste census by the Census Commission of India.

The declaration also called for a national-level caste census and breaking the 50 per cent reservation cap to ensure fair representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education, employment, politics, and other sectors.

The council also demanded reservations in private educational institutions in line with Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

Reading out the declaration, CM Siddaramaiah said, "A national level caste census must be conducted by the Census Commission of India, officially known as the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India (ORGI). The Census must include Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political aspects of each individual and castes keeping at the forefront, the Telangana State (SEEEP CASTE SURVEY) as a role model."

The declaration further stated, "Breaking the 50 per cent cap barrier in providing reservation, thereby ensuring suitable reservation for the OBCs, in education, service, political and other areas. Reservation in Private Educational Institutes as per article 15(5) of the Constitution." (ANI)

