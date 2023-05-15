New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw released a booklet on Standard Signages at Stations on Indian Railways in Rail Bhavan on Monday.

Indian Railways is creating a new identity by developing railway stations across the country. Indian Railways is now redeveloping 1275 stations across India.

Also Read | UP Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2023: Eunuchs Strip Naked, Create Ruckus After EC Officials Announce Sonu Kinnar’s Defeat in Polls for Chandauli Nagar Palika Chairperson, Force Recounting (Graphic Video).

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways have been working tirelessly to enhance the passenger experience at railway stations. It was felt to issue standard guidelines on Signages at Stations that will be consistent and adequate. Today, I am delighted to release the booklet on Standard Signages at Stations on Indian Railways. Indian Railways will adopt modern, standard signages which are Divyang friendly."

Indian Railways has the largest number of stations in the world than any other rail network. It is important that every passenger should have easy access to facilities by having standard signage, he said.

Also Read | Macron Urges Musk to ‘choose France’.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Booklet on Standard Signages at Stations prioritizes simple language, clear font, easy-to-see colours and intuitive pictograms. It is made keeping in mind the requirements of all passengers, including the elderly, women, children, divyangjan etc. The colours of signages, type and size of fonts have been standardized. The concept of grouping of signages has been introduced for faster way finding.

New tertiary boards displaying station names with tricolour backgrounds have been introduced. Emphasis has been laid on providing an intuitive way of finding and availability of signages on key decision-making points. While there is an emphasis on the standardization of signages, the need for flexibility in case of stations with strong architectural vocabulary has also been recognized.

The Ministry of Railways has formulated a new policy for the modernization of stations named "Amrit Bharat Station" scheme. The scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision. It is based on Master Planning for the long term and implementation of the elements of the Master Plan as per the needs and patronage of the station. The scheme will primarily focus on providing safe, comfortable and clean railway premises.

Three railway stations viz Rani Kamalapati, Gandhinagar Capital and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal were commissioned. Building upon the experience of these three stations, 1,275 stations selected under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme include stations located in major cities and places of tourist and pilgrimage importance. Work is in progress at 88 stations. Tendering and planning in progress for 1,187 Stations, said the Railway Ministry statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)