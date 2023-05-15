Mumbai, May 15: A group of eunuchs stripped naked and allegedly created a ruckus in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh after EC officials announced the defeat of Sonu Kinnar, a member of the transgender community, in UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023. Sonu Kinnar contested for the post of chairperson in Dindayal Upadhyay Nagar Palika.

Multiple videos of eunuchs creating ruckus and confronting cops have gone viral on social media. The incident took place on May 13. According to reports, Sonu Kinnar was leading against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Malti Sonkar by a margin of more than 350 votes. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023: AIMIM, AAP Make Fresh Inroads Into Uttar Pradesh Politics.

After five rounds of counting, supporters of Sonkar started asking officials to recount the votes, which irked supporters of Sonu Kinnar. Eunuchs supporting Sonu Kinnar opposed the recounting of votes and created a ruckus in the area. One of them was seen naked and chasing cops.

As parties contesting polls later agreed to re-counting, following which Sonu Kinnar emerged victorious by a margin of 397 votes, Amar Ujala reported. Here it may be noted that Sonu Kinnar contested the election as an independent candidate. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results: BJP Wins Big in Municipal Polls in Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

In the recently concluded UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023, the ruling BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh local body polls by winning all 17 mayor seats and bagging more than 50 per cent of the corporator seats. However, other political parties such as the AIMIM and the AAP also managed to make fresh inroads into state politics.

