Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday urged the West Bengal government to focus on maintaining law and order in the state, warning that strict action should be taken against those involved in stone pelting incidents on trains.

Speaking to reporters in Bagdogra, Vaishnaw said, "I request the state government to focus on law and order in their state because if someone does stone pelting on Vande Bharat or Amrit Bharat, strict action should be taken against them."

The Railways Minister emphasised that the safety of passengers and protection of modern train services are of paramount importance, and any act endangering public property or lives would not be tolerated.

Earlier, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever Vande Bharat Express between Kolkata and Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed gratitude to him and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He termed the development a big achievement and called it a big moment for Assam.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today launched the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. It is a matter of great joy for Assam that the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launched today will run between Kolkata and Guwahati; this is a very big achievement for us... On behalf of the people of Assam, I thank the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister," Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

The Assam CM also informed that the scheduled talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Karbi community have been deferred and the new schedule would be announced soon.

"The talks scheduled today between the Government and the Karbi Samaj have been deferred due to the historic visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam. I wish to assure the respected members of the Karbi Samaj that their concerns are important to us. The talks will be rescheduled at the earliest, and we remain committed to resolving all issues through sincere dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding," Sarma wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on a two-day visit from January 17 to 18, where he will participate in the Traditional Bodo Cultural Programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Prime Minister will participate in "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, an official release from PMO said.

On this occasion, more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies from across 23 districts of the state will take part in the event. (ANI)

