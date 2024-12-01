Patna, Dec 1 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) commenced a process of unravelling a portion of the '80-pillared assembly hall' at Kumhrar here on Sunday, a site regarded as the only evidence of architectural activities of the Mauryan emperors in the Indian subcontinent.

The unravelling process of some of the buried pillars of the hall, which is believed to be the remains of the Mauryan palace of Pataliputra, was initiated by ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat.

ASI Patna Circle Superintending Archaeologist Sujeet Nayan along with other senior officials were present there.

According to a statement issued by the ASI (Patna Circle), “The process of unravelling some of the buried Mauryan stone pillars of the Asokan Sabhgar (80-pillared assembly hall) was initiated by the DG (ASI) at the Kumrahar protected site in the state capital on Sunday."

The process has been initiated to examine the present status of the pillars and there is also a probability of uncovering all 80 pillars after detailed scientific analysis which includes measuring of present water table with the help of scientists of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), it said.

Experts believe that this hall was where Emperor Ashoka held his meetings.

However, in the late 1990s, the ruins of the hall began to get waterlogged due to groundwater seepage. To prevent further decay of the excavated structure, the site was covered with soil and sand in 2004.

Talking to PTI, Nayan said, "Initially, only a few pillars will be exposed. After a detailed analysis of the condition, pillars may be opened to the public. Today was a historic moment as the process of unravelling of pillars began after 20 years."

The Mauryan period hall was brought to light by excavations conducted by ASI and the K P Jayaswal Research Institute, Patna, between 1912 and 1915, and again between 1951 and 1955, the archaeologist said.

"This hall is believed to have been used by Ashoka for the Third Buddhist Council held at Patliputra in the 3rd Century BCE," he said.

Due to waterlogging caused by groundwater seepage in the late 20th century, the site was again covered with soil and sand in 2004 to prevent further damage.

Kumhrar is an area of Patna where remains of the ancient city of Patliputra, the capital of the Mauryan Empire, were excavated. Archaeological remains here, dating back to 600 BCE, reveal the history of the city and its rulers, including Ajatasattu, Chandragupta Maurya, and Ashoka.

The site includes remnants from four historical periods, spanning from 600 BCE to 600 CE.

