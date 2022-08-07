Khagaria (Bihar), Aug 7 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at town police station of Bihar's Khagaria district, died after allegedly shooting himself with his service revolver on Sunday, an official said.

The deceased, Surendra Yadav, was the in-charge of the ‘malkhana' (warehouse for seized items) at the police station.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Terming the incident as “unfortunate”, district magistrate of Khagaria, Alok Ranjan Ghosh, said Yadav died at his residence.

“Surendra was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead',” said the district magistrate.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Kingpin of Gang Accused of Blackmailing People With Obscene Videos.

The exact cause of incident is not known yet but it appears that he shot himself with his service revolver, Amitesh, the district superintendent of police (Khagaria), stated.

“There are reports that Surendra, a resident of Sarsa, was suffering from depression. This aspect will also be examined during investigation. He had joined Bihar Police in 1996,” the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)