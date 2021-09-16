Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has released a book, Agra Monuments, in Braille script to educate visually impaired students about the history of heritage sites in Agra on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Basant Kumar, Superintendent, ASI, said, "We always aimed to provide facilities to people from all sections of the community at heritage sites. It has come to our notice that there is a section of people, who are visually impaired, are not able to enjoy and understand the historical significance of monuments. Considering these hiccups faced by the visually impaired people, we have decided to release a book on monument sites in Braille script."

Also Read | Festive Season 2021: Assam Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines for Upcoming Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali; Check Details Here.

He further added, "The book will be available for free. We're sending its copies to schools & organisations working for such children and visually impaired people."

Kumar said that the book contains information on the all monuments situated in Uttar Pradesh such as Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, Fatehpuri Sikri. (ANI)

Also Read | Guwahati Grenade Blast Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 5 ULFA-I Terrorists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)