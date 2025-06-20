New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Archaeological Survey of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, is set to host Yoga Sessions across 81 centrally protected monuments. As part of the celebrations, entry to all ASI monuments will be free of cost for the public on this day, Culture Ministry said on Friday.

Aligned with this year's theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', this grand yoga festival aims to promote the timeless connection between India's cultural heritage and ancient wellness practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the theme during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in March 2025. It underscores yoga's role in fostering harmony not only within ourselves but also with the environment, release said.

Thousands of participants will come together to practice Yoga at iconic historical sites such as Purana Qila (Delhi), Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Chittorgarh Fort (Rajasthan), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra) and 76 other historical places under the ASI. These sessions will underscore the importance of holistic health and environmental consciousness deeply rooted in yogic philosophy.

The celebrations will witness the esteemed presence of the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at Adalaj Vav, Ahmedabad; Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi; Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal at Kanheri Caves, Mumbai; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Pralhad Joshi at Group of temples at Pattadakal along with other key dignitaries across different locations, release said.

The main event will be held in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be live-streamed across India, where Yoga celebrations are being conducted.

Yoga is one of the many gifts India has given to the world. Recognising its significance, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 during the session of the General Assembly. (ANI)

