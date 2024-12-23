Sambhal, December 23: Visuals from Chandausi, Sambhal, show excavation work carried out at an age-old stepwell, which was uncovered by a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday. The discovery was made after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years.

Sambhal's District Magistrate, Rajendra Pensiya, confirmed the finding, stating that a 'baoli' (stepwell) with an area of 400 square meters had been unearthed. He explained, "The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks." He also added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king." Sambhal: Stepwell Discovered During Excavation Work in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandausi Area (Watch Video).

The excavation work began after a public meeting on Saturday, which brought attention to the structure. Pensiya said, "The structure is fully covered in mud, and the Nagar Palika team is removing the topsoil. Currently, only 210 square meters are uncovered, and the rest is occupied. We will take action to remove the encroachment." He further estimated the stepwell could be over 150 years old. Sambhal Temple: 3 Damaged Idols Found Inside Well, Days After Bhasma Shankar Temple’s Reopening (Watch Videos).

Ancient Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from the Chandausi area of Sambhal where excavation work was carried out yesterday at an age-old Baori by the Sambhal administration pic.twitter.com/ILqA8t3WPW — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, shared, "As soon as we came to know that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it." In another related development, an ASI team also conducted a survey of the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, inspecting five shrines and 19 wells in the area. DM Pensiya stated that the inspection lasted 8-10 hours and covered around 24 areas. "ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," the district magistrate added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)