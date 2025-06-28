Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an additional superintendent of police for alleged bribe money of Rs 9.35 lakh, an official statement issued here on Friday said.

Jagaram Meena, the accused additional superintendent of police (ASP), was coming to Jaipur from Jhalawar in a car on Friday evening.

The ACB team stopped the car at Shivdaspura toll post and found Rs 9.35 lakh during search. TheP could not answer about this money, the statement said.

The ACB later searched the house of Meena in Kesar Nagar, Jagatpura. About Rs 30 lakh were found in the house.

ACB Director General (DG) Dr Ravi Prakash Meharda said the Intelligence Wing received information thatP Meena is coming to Jaipur from Jhalawar with a huge amount of bribe.

Based on this input, a trap was laid to nab the accused officer. Further investigation is underway, he added.

