Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the Election Commission of India has, since December 16, categorised around 1.3 crore voters under "logical discrepancies" through what she described as a backdoor process, potentially paving the way for their deletion from the voters' list.

She further claimed that the move has disproportionately affected minority-dominated areas and warned that the stipulated timelines make it practically impossible to conduct physical hearings for such a large number of voters.

"Voters who had been mapped were not supposed to have any issues. However, since 16 December, the ECI has, through a backdoor method, introduced 1.3 crore voters into the logical discrepancy category for deletion. The ECI has asked all of them to appear for physical hearings. The ERO has no power to dispose of these cases. This number is disproportionately high in minority areas. Every day, more names are being added. Not even one of these voters should lose their democratic rights... It is not possible to hold hearings for all voters within the stipulated time limits...," she said in a press conference,

She further stated that 'Form-7' is a "dangerous instrument" and claimed that the BJP is submitting the form to every booth, and also said that it can be uploaded 'anonymously'.

"Form-7 is a dangerous instrument. The ECI issued a circular that contradicts its earlier notice. The BJP is submitting numerous Form-7 applications in every booth. Since the process has gone online, any BJP worker can upload forms anonymously. Later, the ECI will call all these voters for hearings," she added.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to stop the SIR process in the state.

Patra alleged that election officials were being targeted and that violence was being used to obstruct the exercise.

He also claimed that the Trinamool Congress was protecting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, while referring to an alleged attack on a Block Development Office in Farakka in the presence of an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Patra said, "In many states of the country, the SIR process is underway in a systematic manner. This process also took place in 2003, and there was a lot of discussion about it. It has also been discussed on the floor of the House. SIR is also happening in Bengal, and attempts to stop it are being made not only through unconstitutional means but also through violence by Mamata Banerjee. Even election officials are not safe. So much pressure is being put on them that they are being forced to commit suicide."

"An attack took place inside the BDO's office in Farakka, and at the time of the attack, TMC MLA Manirul Islam was present there. An attack took place on the BDO's office in Farakka in the presence of Manirul Islam... I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that this is not a story of 'Ram and Rahim' but a story of 'Rohingyas.' You want to protect 'Rohingyas, you want to protect Bangladeshis," he said. (ANI)

