Sonitpur (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at a tea garden in Assam's Sonitpur district, informed police.

According to police, the incident took place at Muhinipur tea garden near Dhekiajuli on Tuesday.

Police have recovered the body and started an investigation, launching an operation to nab the culprit.

Birinchi Borah, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sonitpur district said that Police have identified the culprit and will catch him soon.

"Today we have received information that the body of a minor girl has recovered at Haatkhula line of Muhinipur tea garden. We immediately reached the spot and recovered the body. We have started our investigation and have identified the culprit and we will arrest him soon," Birinchi Borah said.

On the other hand, locals have demanded the district administration and police nab the culprits immediately.

"We have come to know from the administration that, the 6-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered. We demand that the culprits should be arrested soon and the administration should take stern action against the culprits," a local youth said. (ANI)

