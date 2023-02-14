Rishikesh, February 14: A tigress caught by the forest department in the Kosi range recently has been declared man-eater, officials said on Tuesday.

Kumaon division's Chief Conservator of Forest Prasanna Kumar Patra said the animal had walked into a forest department cage in the Kosi range on January 18, and has been declared man-eater based on a report from the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. Maharashtra: Tiger Trapped in River Rocks Dies in Chandrapur District.

The conclusion was drawn after DNA samples of the tigress and its suspected victim were matched, he said. Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Carcass Found Hanging From Tree in Clutch-Wire Near Panna Reserve.

The tigress had dragged away 32-year-old Nafees from near Panod canal on December 24 last year. During examination, it was found that its teeth were worn out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)