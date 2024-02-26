Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) The 12-day long Budget session of the Assam Assembly concluded on Monday, with Speaker Biswajit Daimary declaring the House adjourned sine die.

The proceedings of the House had commenced on February five with the governor's speech.

“During these 12 days, government as well as private members' business transacted in the House. The sitting was initially planned for 14 days but due to limited business, the business advisory committee had decided in its February 21 meeting to cut it short by two days,” Daimary said.

He added that no scheduled business of the House was left out due to curtailment of the two days.

Among important proceedings in the House was passing of the state's annual budget for 2024-25, which was presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on February 12.

The Speaker said 15 bills were introduced during the session, including six new ones.

“Several important issues were also discussed. Another key feature was the announcement of ‘kaji nemu' (citrus lemon) as the state fruit in the House,” Daimary added.

