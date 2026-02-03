By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): In one of the strictest disciplinary actions in recent years, Jawaharlal Nehru University has rusticated all four Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers, including President Aditi Mishra and Vice President Gopika K Babu, for two semesters over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

JNUSU General Secretary Sunil Yadav, Joint Secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar have also been rusticated for allegedly destroying the Facial Recognition Technology installed at the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library.

The students have also been declared out of bounds on the entire JNU campus, effective immediately.

In a statement, the JNUSU condemned the university's action, calling it an attempt to silence student voices ahead of protests against the suspension of the UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026.

JNU Chief Proctor Prof. N Janardhana Raju did not respond to ANI's calls seeking comment.

"In an unprecedented move of political crackdown, the Chief Proctor has issued rustication and out-of-bounds orders to all four JNUSU office bearers (President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary) and former JNUSU President Nitish for a period of two semesters for their participation in the protest against the surveillance system in Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library," the students' union said in a statement.

According to an order issued against Nitish Kumar, the former JNUSU president was found guilty of destroying Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based access gates installed at a cost of approximately Rs. 20 lakh at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library on November 21, 2025.

"He vandalised the FRT system along with Ms Aditi Mishra, Ms Gopika Babu, Mr Sunil Yadav and Mr Danish Ali. Mr Nitish Kumar cut the wires of the FRT system with scissors brought by these students, proving that the act of vandalism was premeditated," the order stated.

The university administration has also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on Nitish Kumar.

"Given the serious nature of offences committed and extensive damage to the university property, Mr Nitish Kumar is rusticated for two semesters (Winter and Monsoon semesters 2026), declared out of bounds from the entire JNU campus with immediate effect, and fined Rs. 20,000," the order added. (ANI)

