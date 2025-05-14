Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 14 (ANI): The BJP Assam unit has commended the state police for its swift and decisive crackdown against individuals allegedly promoting anti-national sentiments.

Acting on the clear directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Police has so far arrested 61 individuals accused of sedition, said an official release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Demands Immediate Dismissal, FIR Against MP Minister Over Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

In a press release issued from the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party Spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah stated that the arrests span across various districts.

The arrested individuals allegedly made anti-India and pro-Pakistan statements on social media, particularly after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Also Read | All Strikes Executed Without Loss of Indian Assets: Indian Government on ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes on Pakistani Airbases.

Despite residing in India, the individuals were accused of supporting Pakistan and terrorists from the soil of Assam, triggering stern action.

Following the Chief Minister's directive to arrest anyone who supports Pakistan or terrorism while residing in India, the Assam Police intensified social media monitoring and successfully arrested 61 such persons by May 14.

The Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor launched strikes at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 7.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, in a quick response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in the year 1960 between both countries following the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting a day after the attack.

In his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister referred to India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said water and blood cannot flow together.

He also said that if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and vacating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is under its illegal occupation.

The Prime Minister said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has carved out a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and a new normal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)