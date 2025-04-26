Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Bharatiya Janata Party's state chief, Dilip Saikia released the party's manifesto (Sankalp Patra) on Saturday for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state at the party's state headquarters in Guwahati.

Calling it a "roadmap to enhanced rural prosperity," the party said that it is "committed to beautifying every road and sub-road in the villages.

The party has also promised to construct about 47 thousand kilometres of road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. To continue nurturing sports talents in various villages, with the successful implementation of programs like Khel Mahraan and Sanskritik Mahasangram, which identify talent and hone it.

"From the field to the cultural sphere, the BJP has brought hope, enthusiasm and confidence at every level," read the party's manifesto.

The Chief Minister is also going to hold three rallies in Barak Valley, to "seek people's blessings for NDA candidates."

The CM has planned to address a public meeting in Cachar at 11 AM, in Sribhumi at 12:30 PM, and in Hailakandi at 2:30 PM, according to a post by him.

Earlier on April 21, state minister Pijush Hazarika expressed confidence in the BJP winning the upcoming panchayat polls, pointing out that there is "no strong opposition" in the state, with Congress being "decimated."

"I think the BJP will win more and more seats. People will vote for Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP. I am very confident that we will come back with an absolute majority," the minister told ANI.

Earlier, CM Sarma had also shared that the NDA alliance has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.

"The NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed. This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam's political history," read the ACM's post on April 18.

Congress has also released its manifesto a few days ago for the upcoming elections, unveiled by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and senior party leader and former MP Ripun Bora during a programme held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

The panchayat polls in Assam will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7. The counting of votes will be held on May 11. More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations. (ANI)

