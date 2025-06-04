Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 4 (ANI): Assam Cabinet under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday approved the expansion of Kaziranga National Park by over 47,000 hectares under its sixth extension.

According to the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this will strengthen biodiversity conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism at the Kaziranga National Park.

CMO Assam shared an X post which said, "Assam Cabinet has approved the expansion of Kaziranga National Park by over 47,000 hectares under its sixth extension. This move aims to strengthen biodiversity conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism at the UNESCO World Heritage Site."

As per the X post shared by CMO Assam, villages Gopal Jarani, Gonaitapu, Jobre, Thute Chapori, Baligaon Biswanath Ghat, Umatamoni, Gakhirkhaite, Silghat and Hatimura are included in this expansion project.

Expansion of the national park comes as a part of decisions taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on May 21.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet decided to grant arms licences to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens residing in vulnerable, remote, and border areas of the state. The decision was made with a focus on enhancing the security of the people in the region.

"This scheme will act as a deterrent to unlawful threats and enhance the personal security and confidence of such individuals and communities," the Assam Chief Minister said.

In addition to that, the cabinet has given the green light to a Rs 250 crore proposal for upgrading 34 polytechnics and 43 government ITIs into Centres of Excellence in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited, aiming to boost skill development and employment opportunities.

To honour Assam's stalwarts, the cabinet also approved renaming three institutions. The Sarusajai Sports Complex will now be called Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, the Mangaldoi Stadium will be renamed Raja Dharma Narayan Stadium, and the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development will be renamed Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development.

The cabinet further approved land allotment by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to Greenko Energies for a 900 MW off-stream Pumped Storage Project in West Karbi Anglong, alongside relaxations in land categories for oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), enabling more farmers to benefit from the scheme. (ANI)

