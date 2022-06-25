Guwahati, Jun 25 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Saturday approved formation of a joint venture company between the state government and the railway ministry to increase the railway network in the state, a minister said.

In Assam Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (ARIDCL), the state government will hold a share of 51 per cent and the ministry the remaining 49 per cent, Water Resources Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said.

The ARIDCL will ensure speedy implementation of ongoing projects, besides working out possible financing avenues, he said.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also discussed the issue of resolving the boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cabinet also approved an additional Rs 126.75 crore for the implementation of the relief package for ex-employees of Nagaon and Cachar paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The Council of Ministers also decided to allow Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited to undertake pay revision for its employees, Hazarika said.

The cabinet gave its nod to a one-time scheme for reducing the late payment of fitness fees for vehicles as a Covid relief measure for the transport sector and the owners can apply online within three months to avail of the benefits.

It also approved the Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment), 2022 for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and streamlining existing taxation regime by incorporating 'Green Tax' on older vehicles, Hazarika said.

The Council of Ministers also approved the procurement of handloom items directly from indigenous weavers without involving middlemen through a specially developed portal.

The Cabinet decided to launch a programme 'Arohan' for classes nine to twelve from 2022-23 with an allocated budget of Rs 5.96 crore to guide talented students in the 13-18 age group.

It also approved the process of transfer of teachers through a portal, Hazarika added.

