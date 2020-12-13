Guwahati, Dec 13 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal to close down all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools), and a bill in this regard will be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

"Existing laws related to madrassas and Sanskrit tols will be repealed. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly," Patowary, who is also the spokesperson of the Assam government, said.

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from December 28.

There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam and the government has been spending Rs 260 crore annually for these institutes, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier.

