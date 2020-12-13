New Delhi, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for securing majority the Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections 2020. The Prime Minister also thanked people in showing confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Notably, no single party managed to gain a majority in the 40-member council. The BJP has extended support to UPPL. Bodo Territorial Council Elections 2020: Around 80% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2.

PM Modi tweeted, "NDA is committed to serving the people of the Northeast. I congratulate our ally UPPL and @BJP4Assam for securing a majority in the Assam BTC election, and wish them the very best in fulfilling people's aspirations. I thank the people for placing their faith in the NDA." Bodoland Territorial Council Election Results 2020: Pramod Boro New Chief Executive Member of BTC as BJP Extends Support to UPPL.

The BJP secured nine seats, while the UPPL bagged 12 seats. Meanwhile, the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), an ally of the BJP, won a single seat. The coalition gained the majority in the 40-member council. Pramod Boro, UPPL chief was announced as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the BTC. The Bodoland Territorial Council, an autonomous body, formed for the development of Bodoland, came into existence since February 2003.

