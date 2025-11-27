Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet has approved the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) in connection with the proposal for the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of the state.

Announcing the Cabinet's decisions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state Cabinet has approved the GoM report on the proposal to grant ST status to six major communities of the state, namely Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

"The report will be placed in the Assam Legislative Assembly and thereafter sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The three-member GoM was headed by Dr Ranoj Pegu, with the other two members being Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said, "I hope that this report will represent the aspirations of all of us."

"Tomorrow (November 27), the Tribal Affairs department will send this report to the Assam assembly, and the Speaker of the state assembly will allow the report to be tabled in the ongoing session of the state assembly. The Speaker will decide when the report will be tabled," the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also said that the state Cabinet has approved the modification and transfer of three bighas of land at the Government Muga Farm, Reshom Nagar, Khanapara, under the Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department, to the Cultural Affairs Department for the establishment of a state-of-the-art museum.

It may be noted that the museum, a priority initiative aimed at preserving and showcasing one of Assam's most significant heritage textiles, will be developed with the support of JSW I&P Holdings Pvt. Ltd. It will feature the Vrindavani Vastra, to be brought on loan from the British Museum, London.

The state Cabinet has approved the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre Teachers' Service Rules, 2025, to regulate the recruitment, service conditions, and career progression of teachers at the Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC), Dakhingaon, Guwahati. (ANI)

