Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet has accorded approval of the enhancement of ex-gratia amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh for the next of kin (NoK) of deceased National Health Mission (NHM) employees.

The decision was taken on Sunday during the state Cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 51-Year-Old Woman Held at Gunpoint, Stripped; Police Register Case Against Senior Pharma Officials.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, the Chief Minister said that the cabinet discussed the inauguration programme of the Swahid Smarak constructed at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, in memory of the martyrs of the Assam Movement.

"Accordingly, on 9 December, earthen lamps will be lit in memory of every martyr of the Assam Movement, along with naam-prasanga. On 10 December, the day of the inauguration of the Swahid Smarak Bhawan, the family members of the martyrs of the Assam Movement will be invited. Simultaneously, every district of Assam will observe Swahid Divas on the same day. During these programmes, the song "Swahid Pronamo Tomak" will be performed ceremonially in front of gatherings ranging from around 1,000 to 10,000 people, depending on the population of the respective districts. The cabinet has also appealed to the people to light an earthen lamp in their homes on 10 December to pay homage to the martyrs," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Elon Musk on H1B Visa Programme: 'America Has Been an Immense Beneficiary of Talent From India', Says Tesla CEO on Podcast With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath.

The state Cabinet decided to increase the salaries of employees working at the five Mini ITIs in Dudhnoi, Pathsala, Rangia, Biswanath Chariali, and Titabor by approximately 35 per cent. It further approved the restructuring and enhancement of their fixed pay structure by revising their basic remuneration with an annual increment of 3 per cent, effective from 1st January of the coming year.

The cabinet also approved the issuance of an ordinance to amend Section 58 of the North Lakhimpur University Act, 2023. This amendment will allow the current Registrar to continue in office for a period of three years, or until a regular Registrar is appointed, whichever is earlier.

This measure will ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the university's administrative and academic activities.

The state Cabinet approved the settlement of land pattas for 660 applicants in Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Nalbari, and Barpeta, and 712 applicants in Sonitpur, Barpeta, and Golaghat under Mission Basundhara.

The state Cabinet decided that the three-member Cabinet Committee comprising Ministers Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Pijush Hazarika will invite the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) to explain the report related to the proposal for granting tribal status to six communities. If required, the Chief Minister will also hold discussions with them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)