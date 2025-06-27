Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma approved major land and council reforms under Mission Basundhara 3.0 on Friday.

According to Chief Minister's Public Relations Cell, Chief Minister Sarma after the cabinet meeting announced several decisions.

The State Cabinet approved the allotment of Government land in favour of 942 infrastructure projects of various State Government Departments in urban areas across 11 districts under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

The State Cabinet approved the allotment of Government land to be followed by settlement in favour of 1,977 non-government educational, religious, and socio-cultural institutions across 12 districts under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

The state Cabinet approved the amendment of certain provisions of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules,1995.

Additionally, it was proposed that the reservation of the offices of President/ Vice President of Zilla Parishad for SC, ST and women shall be done by way of lottery and rotation after excluding the Zilla Parishad in which the office of the President/ Vice President has already been reserved for SC and ST by way of lottery and rotation.

The process of lottery shall be conducted in a public and open manner in the presence of representatives from political parties, administrative officials and all concerned stakeholders. This will bring equitable opportunity for all the Zilla Parishad Constituencies having Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes representation.

The State Cabinet also approved the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, to amend the Preamble and key provisions of the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020, for effective governance and uplift of the Moran community.

The State Cabinet approved the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, to amend the Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020, for the development of the Matak community.

"In today's meeting of the Assam Cabinet, we resolved to---ensure fair representation of SCs and STs in Zilla Parishad,---approve an ordinance to amend Moran and Matak Council Rules to ensure equitable development for the communities,---approve transfer of govt land under MB 3.0," his post on X read.

Meanwhile, in another post on X, CM Sarma said, "Very soon, we will implement a decision where Aadhar cards to adult citizens will be issued only by DCs.This will ensure that no illegal immigrant can get an Aadhar made and we can track and push them back easily."

"Last night we pushed back 20 more Bangladeshis as part of our ongoing efforts to detect and push back illegal infiltrators.The decision to toughen Aadhar issuance rules will only aid our efforts in this direction," Sarma said on X. (ANI)

