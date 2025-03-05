New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): As a mark of recognition to the role of Late Ratan Tata and the Tata Group in the state's development, the Assam Cabinet on Tuesday decided to name the Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City.

"As a mark of recognition to the tremendous role and contribution of Late Ratan Tata and the Tata Group towards the state's development, #AssamCabinet has decided to name the upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City, Jagiroad," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Also Read | 'Bring the Trophy Home, Boys': Rahul Gandhi Hails India's 4-Wicket Victory Over Australia in Semifinal of Champions Trophy in Dubai.

He also addressed a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

"Today, we approved two MoUs which were signed in Advantage Assam 2.0 for setting up two universities in Assam - one in Sipajhar and another in Tinsukia and the bills will be tabled in the assembly," he said.

Also Read | Visitor's Conference 2024-25: Goal Is To Make India Developed Nation Before 2050, Says President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

"Assam cabinet has today approved several bills which will be tabled in the Assam assembly, including a few new universities - Sivasagar University, North Lakhimpur University, Nagaon University, Swahid Kanaklata Baruah State University, Jagannath Barooah University, Gurucharan University and Bongaigaon University. The state government will table amendment bills so that the Vice Chancellors can be appointed soon. From now on, national security clearance will be needed to establish any private university in Assam," he added.

Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. He was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)