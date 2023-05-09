Dispur (Assam) [India], May 9 (ANI): In a move to ease the flow of passengers and reduce station congestion, Assam Cabinet on Monday decided to approve the transfer of ASTC land in Paltanbazar to Railway Authority for the construction of a second entry to the Guwahati Railway Station.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a number of important decisions that were taken in the Assam Cabinet meeting.

In a tweet, CM said, "In today's #AssamCabinet, we took a number of decisions pertaining to a second entry to the Guwahati Railway Station, exemption of property registration fees for ex-servicemen & their families, augmenting Assam's forensic science sector, etc."

One of the key decisions pertained to the construction of a second entry to the Guwahati Railway Station, which is expected to ease the flow of passengers and reduce congestion at the station.

"To ease the issues of passengers travelling to Guwahati Railway Station, approval to the transfer of ASTC land in Paltanbazar to the Railway Authority for the construction of a second entry to the Guwahati Railway Station," the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the exemption of property registration fees for ex-servicemen and their families. This decision is likely to benefit a large number of retired soldiers and their kin who have served the nation with distinction.

"Approval to 75 per cent exemption of Registration Fees for the acquisition of one residential property (either land, land+house or apartment) by ex-Servicemen or spouses of deceased ex-Servicemen, once in a lifetime," it said.

Furthermore, the Cabinet also decided to augment Assam's forensic science sector, which is expected to improve the quality and speed of criminal investigations in the state.

"Approval to MoU to be signed between Govt of Assam and National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat which will ensure the establishment of an off-site campus of NFSU near Changsari in North Guwahati, which in the interim will function from a Transit campus in Guwahati Medical College & Hospital," it added.

Overall, the decisions taken in the meeting are likely to have a positive impact on the people of Assam and demonstrate the government's commitment to improving the state's infrastructure and services. (ANI)

