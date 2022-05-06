Guwahati, May 6 (PTI) A nonagenarian woman who was frantically trying to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for apprising him of a job-related issue of her son was finally able to do so.

After getting information that an aged woman was waiting to have a word with him, the chief minister on Friday met her on the sidelines of a programme at Kaziranga and assured her of all support from the government in resolution of the problem.

The woman was reportedly seeking regularisation of her son's job in a government department where he had been working for several years.

Sarma told her that he will take up the matter with the authority concerned after returning to Guwahati on Saturday and asked her companion for a phone number in which they could be contacted.

Ninety-year-old Binu Goswami and a woman accompanying her had travelled from Dergaon, about 60 km from the meeting venue at Kaziranga, to seek an audience with Sarma.

They sat patiently outside the luxury resort since Friday morning as the members of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state remained closeted in a meeting to discuss the important schemes and steps that were undertaken by the Sarma-led dispensation in the first year in office and how to move forward in the next four years.

A video circulated on the CMO's official Twitter handle showed Sarma walking over to Goswami and her companion as they sat in the waiting lounge of the resort.

Kneeling in front of Goswami and addressing her as ‘khuri' (aunt), the chief minister inquired what was the matter that had brought her to meet him.

As he went through a letter that had earlier been handed by the woman to his associates, she said it concerned the job of her elder son, and her repeated pleas before the authorities had not yielded any result.

Sharing photographs of his meeting with the woman, Sarma tweeted: “How divine it feels to have the blessings from 90-year-old grandmother at Kaziranga today. She had very kindly come to see me from Dergaon regarding a personal issue related to her son. Assured her of all support from government in resolution of the problem.”

The chief minister said that he will visit Goswami's house at Dergaon and directed the officials to ensure that the two women had food before leaving.

A visibly elated Goswami later told reporters at the resort that she was hopeful that her matter will be resolved and expressed satisfaction at the chief minister's initiative to meet her.

