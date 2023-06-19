Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress party for its criticism of Gita Press winning the Gandhi Peace Prize. The Chief Minister also criticized the grand old party after its newly formed government in Karnataka decided to repeal the anti-conversion law

"With the win in Karnataka, Congress has now openly unleashed a war against India's civilisational values and rich legacy, be it in the form of the repeal of anti-conversion law or criticism against Geeta Press," Assam CM wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Adipurush: President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Demands Ban of Prabhas-Starrer, Says ‘Changing Dialogues Won’t Stop Us’.

Further, he asserted people of India will resist what he said this "aggression" and reassert our "civilisation values with equal aggression".

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the anti-conversion Bill) was repealed last week -- which was brought in the first place by the previous BJP-led government.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint Against BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Malviya.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021 is being conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur. The Jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after due deliberations, unanimously decided this.

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government in 1995, on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender.

The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft or handloom item.

Hours after the announcement that Gita Press will be conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, taking to Twitter, likened it to awarding such a prize to Veer Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)