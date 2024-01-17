Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], January 17: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended as Chief Guest the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Karbi Youth Festival held at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

Addressing the event held at Taralangso in Diphu, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said it's a matter of great accomplishment for the Karbi society as the Karbi Youth Festival completes 50 years of its long journey.

He said the Karbi Youth Festival, since its inception, has been contributing greatly towards promoting a climate of unity, peace and brotherhood among members of various communities residing in Karbi Anglong.

He exuded confidence Karbi Youth Festival will aid greatly in the dissemination and spread of Karbi culture and heritage within the perimeter of the county and beyond.

Referring to Karbi Youth Festival as the oldest festival in the Northeast dedicated to the promotion of folk culture, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said the aim now should be to take the festival to the next level by transforming it into a leading youth festival not only in the Northeast but in the entire country.

"With this motive in mind, from next year onwards the Department of Culture of Government of Assam shall be providing an amount of Rs 3 crore every year for organizing the festival," the Chief Minister declared.

Referring to the cancellation of the scheduled visit of President of India Draupadi Murmu to Karbi Youth Festival today owing to inclement weather conditions, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said all attempts will be made to see that the President is present in the next Karbi Youth Festival to be held next year.

"In future, the possibility of inviting the Prime Minister to Karbi Youth Festival shall also be explored," he added.

Today's event was attended by the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, Ministers of Assam Cabinet Jogen Mohan and Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Executive of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Members of Legislative Assembly Bidya Sing Engleng, Dorsing Ronghang, Chief Executive of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, along with a host of dignitaries. (ANI)

