Dhemaji (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed cheques worth Rs 25,000 each to five-thousand women beneficiaries under the Assam Micro-finance Incentive and Relief Scheme.

As per a release from the government, women were incentivized for maintaining good credit discipline.

A total of 11,000 women beneficiaries have been covered under the scheme. During the function at Dhemaji, five thousand of these beneficiaries were handed over the cheques. The remaining six thousand will be given their cheques at different development block offices in the district in the coming days.

While presenting the cheques, Sarma asked the beneficiaries to make good use of the financial incentive and strengthen their business ventures. He said that "Repayment of the loan amount is essential for you all to increase your CIBIL score so that you can avail further loans for business purposes."

He said that category 1 of the scheme will be over by April 15 and government will design another scheme for those loanees who couldn't return their loans. He said that government will create a portal and an application will be sought from the defaulting loanees from February 1 to understand the requirements of the new scheme to enable the executing agency to design the scheme in sync with the need of defaulting loanees.

Stating the priority of his government is taking the welfare of the people of the state to a new level, the Chief Minister said that, "The parameters of the Arunodoi scheme will be enhanced to increase the size of the beneficiaries under the scheme."

Thanking the people for the overwhelming response to 'Drink and Drive' operation, Sarma said that though such drives will be sustained throughout the year, a special drive will be conducted on the night of Uruka.

He also said that in line with the operation against contraband drugs in the state, the government will initiate drives against gambling.

Sarma asked the farming community of the state to sell their paddy grains to FCI. He also said that government will give a 50 per cent subsidy to those who want to buy grain drying machines to remove moisture contents in the paddy grains.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Education Minister Dr Ranuj Pegu, Guardian Minister Sanjay Kisan, MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Jonai Bhuban Pegu also spoke on the occasion. MLA Lakhimpur Manav Deka, MLA Bihpuria Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, CEM Mising Autonomous Council Parmananda Chayengia and a host of others were present at the programme. (ANI)

